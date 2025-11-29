McDonald's Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in McDonald's by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 115,917 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 4.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 4.6% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 105.1% during the second quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,980 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in McDonald's by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 694,650 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $202,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald's news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $5,311,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,353 shares in the company, valued at $8,169,430. This trade represents a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,463 shares of company stock worth $10,549,351. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $322.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald's from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McDonald's from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $324.57.

McDonald's Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MCD opened at $311.75 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $303.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.20. The firm has a market cap of $222.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald's Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald's had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is an increase from McDonald's's previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is 63.48%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

