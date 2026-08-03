McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,520 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,517 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of McKesson worth $356,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,463 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.56, for a total transaction of $6,715,898.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,919 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,697,081.64. This trade represents a 58.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.00, for a total value of $101,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 632 shares of the company's stock, valued at $482,848. This trade represents a 17.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,748 shares of company stock valued at $22,262,035. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $857.61 on Monday. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $637.00 and a 1 year high of $999.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $790.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $840.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $96.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.35 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 345.35% and a net margin of 1.18%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from McKesson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson's payout ratio is 9.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $1,050.00 to $925.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $1,012.00 to $989.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $1,107.00 to $1,015.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $925.00 to $812.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $962.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on McKesson

McKesson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

Positive Sentiment: McKesson’s compounding growth remains the primary bullish catalyst. The company delivered strong fiscal 2026 results, raised its outlook, increased its dividend and expanded share repurchases. Its distribution and specialty-pharmaceutical businesses continue to generate substantial free cash flow, which may appeal to investors favoring defensive, cash-rich companies. McKesson's Compounding Keeps Adding Up

McKesson’s compounding growth remains the primary bullish catalyst. The company delivered strong fiscal 2026 results, raised its outlook, increased its dividend and expanded share repurchases. Its distribution and specialty-pharmaceutical businesses continue to generate substantial free cash flow, which may appeal to investors favoring defensive, cash-rich companies. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is focused on estimates for McKesson’s quarter ended June 2026, including operating metrics beyond revenue and earnings. The estimates could influence expectations for the company’s upcoming report, but the article does not identify a new earnings surprise or change in guidance. Curious about McKesson Q1 Performance?

Wall Street is focused on estimates for McKesson’s quarter ended June 2026, including operating metrics beyond revenue and earnings. The estimates could influence expectations for the company’s upcoming report, but the article does not identify a new earnings surprise or change in guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market commentary highlights a rotation toward defensive stocks as investors respond to inflation, geopolitical tension and uncertainty over interest rates. McKesson’s healthcare-distribution model and free-cash-flow generation could benefit from that trend, although the broader market backdrop remains unsettled. McKesson's Compounding Keeps Adding Up

Recent market commentary highlights a rotation toward defensive stocks as investors respond to inflation, geopolitical tension and uncertainty over interest rates. McKesson’s healthcare-distribution model and free-cash-flow generation could benefit from that trend, although the broader market backdrop remains unsettled. Negative Sentiment: The latest reported quarter offered a mixed signal: adjusted earnings exceeded expectations, but revenue fell short of consensus despite year-over-year growth. That result, combined with a valuation near 22 times earnings and the absence of a fresh company-specific catalyst, may be encouraging profit-taking after the stock’s strong advance.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

See Also

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