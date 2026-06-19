McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.69.

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CocaCola Trading Down 0.6%

KO stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.91. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $84.04. The firm has a market cap of $341.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. CocaCola's payout ratio is 66.67%.

Key Headlines Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola remains a favorite among dividend and blue-chip investors, with multiple recent articles highlighting its durable business model, strong free-cash-flow generation, and long track record of dividend growth. Several analysts and commentary pieces also describe KO as a solid long-term holding despite market volatility.

Coca-Cola remains a favorite among dividend and blue-chip investors, with multiple recent articles highlighting its durable business model, strong free-cash-flow generation, and long track record of dividend growth. Several analysts and commentary pieces also describe KO as a solid long-term holding despite market volatility. Positive Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha piece argued that Coca-Cola still has upside, pointing to Q1 2026 double-digit revenue growth, margin expansion, pricing power, and valuation targets above current levels. Another noted the company’s strong Q1 results, including 10% organic revenue growth and 18% EPS growth, along with continued market share gains.

One Seeking Alpha piece argued that Coca-Cola still has upside, pointing to Q1 2026 double-digit revenue growth, margin expansion, pricing power, and valuation targets above current levels. Another noted the company’s strong Q1 results, including 10% organic revenue growth and 18% EPS growth, along with continued market share gains. Positive Sentiment: KO is also getting attention from stock screeners and analyst-focused articles that list it among attractive blue-chip or “must-own” dividend names, which can support sentiment for a defensive consumer-staples stock.

KO is also getting attention from stock screeners and analyst-focused articles that list it among attractive blue-chip or “must-own” dividend names, which can support sentiment for a defensive consumer-staples stock. Neutral Sentiment: News that Coca-Cola is exploring a potential IPO for its India bottling arm is being watched as a strategic refranchising move. Investors may see this as a way to streamline operations and unlock value, but details are still limited and the impact is uncertain.

News that Coca-Cola is exploring a potential IPO for its India bottling arm is being watched as a strategic refranchising move. Investors may see this as a way to streamline operations and unlock value, but details are still limited and the impact is uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Some recent commentary is more cautious on valuation, arguing that KO’s share price already reflects much of its quality and that the dividend yield has become less compelling at current levels. Technical caution was also mentioned in one article, suggesting limited near-term upside after the stock’s strong run.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. The trade was a 78.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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