McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.86 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,405 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.6% of McLaughlin Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,868,735,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20,598.0% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,308,193,000 after purchasing an additional 87,557,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 879.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,431,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,017,588 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,671,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122,668 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $244.39 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $256.51 and its 200 day moving average is $234.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here