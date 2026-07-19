Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Boosts Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 15,540.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,914 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 316,875 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $28,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock opened at $100.94 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $153.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.54. The stock has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

KKR & Co. Inc. declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, EVP Yael Cosset sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 127,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,518,638.40. This represents a 19.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company's stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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