Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys 12,918 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 754,805 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in CocaCola were worth $57,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the second quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CocaCola from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $81.50 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $85.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.63.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Key CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Heavy call-option activity suggests traders are positioning for a rebound or expecting volatility around the stock. Traders bought 75,333 call options, well above the recent average. Quiver Quant article on Coca-Cola options activity and cyberattack

Heavy call-option activity suggests traders are positioning for a rebound or expecting volatility around the stock. Traders bought 75,333 call options, well above the recent average. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage noted KO benefiting from its defensive profile as investors look for more stable dividend names ahead of earnings, which may be helping support interest in the stock despite the cybersecurity issue. Benzinga article on Coca-Cola stock movement

Some coverage noted KO benefiting from its defensive profile as investors look for more stable dividend names ahead of earnings, which may be helping support interest in the stock despite the cybersecurity issue. Neutral Sentiment: Coca-Cola also announced a quarterly dividend, reinforcing its appeal as a high-quality income stock, though this is unlikely to be the main driver of today’s trading.

Coca-Cola also announced a quarterly dividend, reinforcing its appeal as a high-quality income stock, though this is unlikely to be the main driver of today’s trading. Negative Sentiment: The fairlife cyberattack is the key negative catalyst, since it hit a growth brand and temporarily suspended U.S. production, raising fears of lost revenue and added recovery costs. Reuters article on fairlife production halt

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,000,505.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 157,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,128,734. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,842,608.29. This trade represents a 78.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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