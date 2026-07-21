Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys 39,478 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 736.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,837 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 39,478 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BR alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $36,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of BR stock opened at $149.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.83 and a 12-month high of $271.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 15.03%.The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $155. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $221.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadridge Financial Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadridge Financial Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here