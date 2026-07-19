Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys 6,779 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $25,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $331.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $289.86 and a 12-month high of $379.65. The firm has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $405.00 price objective (up from $391.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $380.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $374.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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