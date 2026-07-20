Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,411 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 39,415 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,514 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. ANB Bank increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. ANB Bank now owns 5,725 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 636,258 shares of the technology company's stock worth $154,223,000 after acquiring an additional 73,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded International Business Machines from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp cut shares of International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $375.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $267.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $292.89.

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International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE IBM opened at $212.54 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $263.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.28. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $332.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $199.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM launched new Power server products aimed at automation, app modernization, and local AI inferencing, which could support its enterprise AI push over time.

IBM launched new Power server products aimed at automation, app modernization, and local AI inferencing, which could support its enterprise AI push over time. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan kept an overweight rating on IBM even after cutting its price target to $250, indicating Wall Street still sees upside from current levels.

JPMorgan kept an overweight rating on IBM even after cutting its price target to $250, indicating Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts say the stock’s sharp decline may have pushed it into oversold territory, which could attract bargain hunters if sentiment stabilizes.

Some analysts say the stock’s sharp decline may have pushed it into oversold territory, which could attract bargain hunters if sentiment stabilizes. Neutral Sentiment: IBM heads into its July 22 earnings report with investors focused on whether the company can validate its AI and cloud momentum after the warning.

IBM heads into its July 22 earnings report with investors focused on whether the company can validate its AI and cloud momentum after the warning. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks and others are debating whether the selloff is an opportunity or a sign to wait, reflecting uncertainty rather than a clear fundamental shift.

Analysts at Zacks and others are debating whether the selloff is an opportunity or a sign to wait, reflecting uncertainty rather than a clear fundamental shift. Negative Sentiment: IBM’s preliminary Q2 miss and weak near-term outlook are the main reasons the stock is falling, as they suggest slower growth and margin pressure.

IBM’s preliminary Q2 miss and weak near-term outlook are the main reasons the stock is falling, as they suggest slower growth and margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have announced securities-fraud investigations after the plunge, which can keep negative headlines around the stock.

Multiple law firms have announced securities-fraud investigations after the plunge, which can keep negative headlines around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is turning more cautious, with some estimate reductions and technical warnings reinforcing bearish momentum.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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