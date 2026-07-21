Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 281.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,537 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Celestica were worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS opened at $307.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celestica, Inc. has a one year low of $153.11 and a one year high of $474.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.49 and a 200 day moving average of $331.59.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $391.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $427.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLS

Insider Activity at Celestica

In related news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total transaction of $6,794,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 82,444 shares in the company, valued at $32,948,744.60. This represents a 17.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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