Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd decreased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,219 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 107,939 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 102.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $514,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in IQVIA by 14.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,015 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 5.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded IQVIA from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $225.71.

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IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $201.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $186.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.55. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $154.50 and a one year high of $247.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. IQVIA's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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