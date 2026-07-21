Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,337 shares of the company's stock after selling 70,078 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Corteva were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts: Sign Up

Corteva Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE CTVA opened at $86.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.56. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business's fifty day moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day moving average is $78.40.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Corteva had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Corteva's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Corteva from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised Corteva from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Corteva from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTVA

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corteva, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corteva wasn't on the list.

While Corteva currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here