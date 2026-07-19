Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $82.85 Million Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 145,209 shares during the period. Bristol Myers Squibb makes up approximately 0.9% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd owned about 0.07% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $82,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,947,272,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,796,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,391,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,332,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,495,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,321,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,837,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $345,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503,391 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.79%.

Key Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA accepted Bristol Myers Squibb’s NDA for mezigdomide in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, a meaningful regulatory step that could strengthen the company’s oncology pipeline and future revenue prospects. Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Wins FDA Review For Mezigdomide In Multiple Myeloma

The FDA accepted Bristol Myers Squibb’s NDA for in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, a meaningful regulatory step that could strengthen the company’s oncology pipeline and future revenue prospects. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed traders buying a notably higher-than-average number of call options , suggesting some investors are positioning for additional upside in BMY.

Unusual options activity showed traders buying a notably higher-than-average number of , suggesting some investors are positioning for additional upside in BMY. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Bristol Myers Squibb as a strong value stock , reinforcing the view that the shares may still look attractive on valuation grounds. Here's Why Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) is a Strong Value Stock

Recent commentary highlighted Bristol Myers Squibb as a , reinforcing the view that the shares may still look attractive on valuation grounds. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage coverage continues to point to a “Hold” consensus, indicating analysts are not broadly turning more bullish or bearish on the stock. Bristol Myers Squibb Company NYSE: BMY Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Brokerage coverage continues to point to a consensus, indicating analysts are not broadly turning more bullish or bearish on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate to $6.10 from $6.12 , but the change is modest and still near consensus, so it is unlikely to be a major near-term driver by itself.

Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate to from , but the change is modest and still near consensus, so it is unlikely to be a major near-term driver by itself. Negative Sentiment: The small downward revision to longer-term earnings expectations may indicate some caution around Bristol Myers Squibb’s post-2026 growth trajectory, which could limit enthusiasm if investors focus on future profitability.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

See Also

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