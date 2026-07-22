Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Invests $1.14 Million in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,054 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 64.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Biogen by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,173 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,552 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company's stock.

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock opened at $203.16 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.38 and a 1 year high of $219.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.45. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.16.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Biogen's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.250-15.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $217.00 to $215.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus upgraded Biogen to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Biogen from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Biogen from $201.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $220.57.

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Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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