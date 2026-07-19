Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Lowers Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,132 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $29,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 20.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,784 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,401,000 after acquiring an additional 19,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 136,884 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company's stock.

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Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $276.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.82 and a 52-week high of $303.15. The company's 50 day moving average price is $259.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 806 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $247.99 per share, with a total value of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,679.48. This trade represents a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $274.00.

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Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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