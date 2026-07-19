Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Purchases 5,840 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,027 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Adobe were worth $28,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $2,275,165,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 55.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,399 shares of the software company's stock valued at $912,705,000 after buying an additional 920,353 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,711,583,000 after buying an additional 742,646 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 566.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 820,823 shares of the software company's stock valued at $199,526,000 after buying an additional 697,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $167,494,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Adobe from $447.00 to $379.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group set a $365.00 price objective on Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Phillip Securities lowered Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Adobe from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $275.00.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 0.8%

ADBE opened at $237.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company's 50-day moving average is $228.58 and its 200 day moving average is $256.19. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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