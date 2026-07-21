Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Reduces Position in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lowered its holdings in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 36,565 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Insulet were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 5.3% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in Insulet by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 99,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $20,965,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,386,000.

Get Insulet alerts: Sign Up

Insulet Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $167.37 on Tuesday. Insulet Corporation has a 1 year low of $138.79 and a 1 year high of $354.88. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $153.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 10.44%.The firm had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PODD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Insulet from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Insulet from $219.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $235.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insulet

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer acquired 2,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.51 per share, for a total transaction of $400,392.90. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,473.91. This trade represents a 44.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Insulet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Insulet wasn't on the list.

While Insulet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here