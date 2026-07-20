Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 13,700 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,006 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,398,991,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 858.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 1,760,230 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $919,879,000 after buying an additional 1,576,544 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2,256.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,446,633 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $755,996,000 after buying an additional 1,385,249 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in S&P Global by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,037,912 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,587,910,000 after buying an additional 922,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in S&P Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,790,310 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,161,498,000 after buying an additional 600,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $560.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays cut their target price on S&P Global from $565.00 to $555.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $533.88.

Read Our Latest Report on S&P Global

Key Stories Impacting S&P Global

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on S&P Global to $521 from $489 and kept a buy rating, implying roughly 15.6% upside from the current share price. Benzinga Street Insider

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on S&P Global to $521 from $489 and kept a rating, implying roughly 15.6% upside from the current share price. Positive Sentiment: S&P Global Energy said booming U.S. LNG exports could add $1.4 trillion to GDP through 2040 and support hundreds of thousands of jobs, reinforcing the company’s research and energy-market credibility. Reuters

S&P Global Energy said booming U.S. LNG exports could add $1.4 trillion to GDP through 2040 and support hundreds of thousands of jobs, reinforcing the company’s research and energy-market credibility. Positive Sentiment: S&P Global Market Intelligence launched ETF Intelligence, a new analytics product aimed at the fast-growing ETF market, which could help expand data and subscription revenue over time. PR Newswire

S&P Global Market Intelligence launched ETF Intelligence, a new analytics product aimed at the fast-growing ETF market, which could help expand data and subscription revenue over time. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for S&P Global to $18.60 from $19.62, which is below the current consensus estimate of $19.49 and may temper expectations. MarketBeat

Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for S&P Global to $18.60 from $19.62, which is below the current consensus estimate of $19.49 and may temper expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Separate commentary flagged the stock as expensive on fair value and earnings, suggesting valuation remains a concern for some investors. Yahoo Finance

Separate commentary flagged the stock as expensive on fair value and earnings, suggesting valuation remains a concern for some investors. Negative Sentiment: One market report said S&P Global underperformed peers on Wednesday, indicating some relative weakness versus competitors. MarketWatch

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $450.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $421.35 and a 200 day moving average of $444.73. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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