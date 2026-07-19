Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 13,742 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,551 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 13,742 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Intuit were worth $37,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,918,438 shares of the software maker's stock worth $19,156,152,000 after purchasing an additional 296,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,062,848 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,653,092,000 after purchasing an additional 180,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614,539 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,369,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intuit by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,100,857 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,378,912,000 after purchasing an additional 60,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $3,058,407,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $443.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $480.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $519.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $490.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 1,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $386,812.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $291.09 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.84 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.65 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuit wasn't on the list.

While Intuit currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here