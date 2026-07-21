Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 148,122 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,764 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 148,122 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,211,101 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,680,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,163,644 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,607,557,000 after purchasing an additional 165,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,413,841 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,215,766,000 after buying an additional 202,865 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,811,787 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $958,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,310,804 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $854,370,000 after purchasing an additional 56,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company's stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts: Sign Up

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $84.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.44 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.43 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 9,710 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $737,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 138,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,552,904. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $2,036,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 95,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,738,836. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 65,331 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. HSBC cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.20 to $79.30 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.40.

Read Our Latest Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Delta Air Lines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Delta Air Lines wasn't on the list.

While Delta Air Lines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here