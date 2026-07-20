Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Trims Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,474 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 61,629 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in American Express were worth $14,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. HSBC boosted their target price on American Express from $312.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $322.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $374.15.

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American Express Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of AXP stock opened at $355.44 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $329.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.02. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $288.34 and a 1-year high of $387.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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