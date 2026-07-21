Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,442 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Medpace worth $24,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bayban purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MEDP. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Medpace from $495.00 to $586.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Medpace from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medpace from $522.00 to $484.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $469.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Medpace

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 20,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,154,350. This trade represents a 44.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Price Performance

MEDP stock opened at $527.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.70 and a 1-year high of $628.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $480.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.94.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.54. Medpace had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 120.89%. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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