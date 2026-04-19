Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Stake Lowered by Local Pensions Partnership Investment Ltd

Local Pensions Partnership Investment Ltd cut its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Local Pensions Partnership Investment Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Medpace worth $21,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 65.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $518,170,000 after purchasing an additional 404,226 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 14.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 945,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,853,000 after purchasing an additional 116,354 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 584,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,679,000 after purchasing an additional 62,503 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 18.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,407 shares of the company's stock worth $276,313,000 after buying an additional 85,517 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 205.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,150 shares of the company's stock worth $161,523,000 after buying an additional 211,411 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total transaction of $14,436,197.10. Following the sale, the president owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,829,500. The trade was a 67.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Medpace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Medpace from $575.00 to $485.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $522.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medpace from $555.00 to $539.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $486.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MEDP

Trending Headlines about Medpace

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market/technical note: Medpace’s relative strength rating reportedly rose to 82, a signal some traders use to justify momentum buying. Stocks to watch: Medpace Holdings sees relative strength rating rise to 82

Market/technical note: Medpace’s relative strength rating reportedly rose to 82, a signal some traders use to justify momentum buying. Neutral Sentiment: Procedural deadline reminder: Several firms (e.g., Faruqi & Faruqi) remind investors there’s a June 8, 2026 deadline to seek lead‑plaintiff status — procedural notices that maintain public attention but don’t by themselves change fundamentals. MEDP INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING

Procedural deadline reminder: Several firms (e.g., Faruqi & Faruqi) remind investors there’s a June 8, 2026 deadline to seek lead‑plaintiff status — procedural notices that maintain public attention but don’t by themselves change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: New class‑action filing/solicitation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman says a class action has been filed against Medpace and certain officers covering Apr 22, 2025–Feb 9, 2026 — this is the primary legal catalyst investors will watch. Bronstein class action notice

New class‑action filing/solicitation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman says a class action has been filed against Medpace and certain officers covering Apr 22, 2025–Feb 9, 2026 — this is the primary legal catalyst investors will watch. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms seek clients/lead‑plaintiff roles (Robbins Geller, Gross Law Firm, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Rosen, Pomerantz, Frank R. Cruz, SueWallSt, Rosen/others) — this concentrated legal publicity increases the chance of follow‑on litigation costs and management distraction. Example: Robbins Geller urges investors to act. Robbins Geller investor alert

Multiple law firms seek clients/lead‑plaintiff roles (Robbins Geller, Gross Law Firm, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Rosen, Pomerantz, Frank R. Cruz, SueWallSt, Rosen/others) — this concentrated legal publicity increases the chance of follow‑on litigation costs and management distraction. Example: Robbins Geller urges investors to act. Negative Sentiment: Additional firm notices and press pieces (Gross Law Firm, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Rosen Law Firm, Frank R. Cruz, Pomerantz, SueWallSt) further amplify the claims and the investor outreach, keeping the stock under legal/PR pressure. Example: Gross Law Firm alert. Gross Law Firm alert

Additional firm notices and press pieces (Gross Law Firm, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Rosen Law Firm, Frank R. Cruz, Pomerantz, SueWallSt) further amplify the claims and the investor outreach, keeping the stock under legal/PR pressure. Example: Gross Law Firm alert. Negative Sentiment: Local/regional coverage highlights plaintiff‑opportunity: Bakersfield and other outlets reiterate the chance for investors to lead the suit, sustaining media attention on the litigation risk. Bakersfield/AP coverage

Medpace Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $520.60 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.05 and a 12-month high of $628.92. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.98.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.49. Medpace had a return on equity of 118.82% and a net margin of 17.83%.The firm had revenue of $708.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $689.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report).

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