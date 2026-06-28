Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,427,162 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 162,968 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.11% of Medtronic worth $123,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 62.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,431 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 782.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,701 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 39,633 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.0% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 38,479 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.6% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,297 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 50.4% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 57,270 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 19,204 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Medtronic News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted Medtronic’s positioning in cardiac ablation, diabetes care, and hypertension treatment, including progress with its FDA-approved Symplicity Spyral renal denervation system, which supports the long-term growth story. How Investors May Respond To Medtronic (MDT) Optimism On Renal Denervation Amid Mixed Quantitative Signals

Analysts highlighted Medtronic’s positioning in cardiac ablation, diabetes care, and hypertension treatment, including progress with its FDA-approved Symplicity Spyral renal denervation system, which supports the long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Medtronic shares have also benefited recently from broad interest around its medical device pipeline and relatively steady operating performance, helping offset some short-term caution.

Medtronic shares have also benefited recently from broad interest around its medical device pipeline and relatively steady operating performance, helping offset some short-term caution. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options volume suggests traders are positioning for a larger move in MDT, but the direction is not definitive on its own.

Unusually high options volume suggests traders are positioning for a larger move in MDT, but the direction is not definitive on its own. Negative Sentiment: CEO Geoffrey Martha said tariff costs are now expected to total about $250 million in fiscal 2027, which is still a meaningful headwind despite being lower than the prior $300 million estimate. Medtronic plc (MDT) CEO Discloses the Impacts of Tariffs on the Company

CEO Geoffrey Martha said tariff costs are now expected to total about $250 million in fiscal 2027, which is still a meaningful headwind despite being lower than the prior $300 million estimate. Negative Sentiment: Heavy put buying — about 25,075 contracts, well above normal levels — points to bearish sentiment and concern that the shares could weaken further.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $80.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average of $89.74. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This is an increase from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $336,963.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,994,539.88. This represents a 10.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Argus dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Medtronic from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Medtronic from $114.00 to $102.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

See Also

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