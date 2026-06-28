Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 782.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,701 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 39,633 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC's holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 410.7% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Medtronic

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted Medtronic’s positioning in cardiac ablation, diabetes care, and hypertension treatment, including progress with its FDA-approved Symplicity Spyral renal denervation system, which supports the long-term growth story. How Investors May Respond To Medtronic (MDT) Optimism On Renal Denervation Amid Mixed Quantitative Signals

Analysts highlighted Medtronic’s positioning in cardiac ablation, diabetes care, and hypertension treatment, including progress with its FDA-approved Symplicity Spyral renal denervation system, which supports the long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Medtronic shares have also benefited recently from broad interest around its medical device pipeline and relatively steady operating performance, helping offset some short-term caution.

Medtronic shares have also benefited recently from broad interest around its medical device pipeline and relatively steady operating performance, helping offset some short-term caution. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options volume suggests traders are positioning for a larger move in MDT, but the direction is not definitive on its own.

Unusually high options volume suggests traders are positioning for a larger move in MDT, but the direction is not definitive on its own. Negative Sentiment: CEO Geoffrey Martha said tariff costs are now expected to total about $250 million in fiscal 2027, which is still a meaningful headwind despite being lower than the prior $300 million estimate. Medtronic plc (MDT) CEO Discloses the Impacts of Tariffs on the Company

CEO Geoffrey Martha said tariff costs are now expected to total about $250 million in fiscal 2027, which is still a meaningful headwind despite being lower than the prior $300 million estimate. Negative Sentiment: Heavy put buying — about 25,075 contracts, well above normal levels — points to bearish sentiment and concern that the shares could weaken further.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore set a $106.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MDT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $336,963.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,539.88. This represents a 10.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $106.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.20%.Medtronic's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Medtronic's payout ratio is currently 76.14%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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