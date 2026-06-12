Meiji Yasuda America Inc Makes New $14.80 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Meiji Yasuda America Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,937 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $14,802,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.4% of Meiji Yasuda America Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,155 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $42,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 737,285 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $237,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 418,024 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $134,696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,405,578 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $452,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $6,787,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $313.85 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $337.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $840.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $305.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $339.08.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report).

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