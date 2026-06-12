Meiji Yasuda America Inc Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Meiji Yasuda America Inc acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,861 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,153,000. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.2% of Meiji Yasuda America Inc's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Get S&P Global alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $546.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $413.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $424.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.21. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's payout ratio is 24.56%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider S&P Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S&P Global wasn't on the list.

While S&P Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here