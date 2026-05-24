Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 15,510 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,775 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 15,510 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, United Community Bank grew its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,680. The trade was a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $7,833,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at $165,013.20. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 104,530 shares of company stock valued at $9,709,404 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.25.

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O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $91.74 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $86.77 and a one year high of $108.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.35 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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