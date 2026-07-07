Meitav Investment House Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,200 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $38,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Down 3.9%

NYSE ANET traded down $6.76 on Tuesday, reaching $166.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,523,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,711,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.60. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $159.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.04. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.94 and a 12 month high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total transaction of $1,336,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 192,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,131,150.98. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $2,140,947.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,537,531.68. This represents a 58.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,907,080 shares of company stock valued at $474,355,842 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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