Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 118,110 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,813 shares of the software company's stock after selling 118,110 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,945,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,074.05. This represents a 130.63% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded up $12.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.09. 3,084,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,072,256. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $232.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.12 and a 1-year high of $386.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore set a $225.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Adobe from $447.00 to $379.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Adobe from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $282.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $275.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adobe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adobe wasn't on the list.

While Adobe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here