Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd reduced its stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,356 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 85,481 shares during the period. Sandisk makes up 1.5% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd's holdings in Sandisk were worth $15,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,293,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,889,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,425,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNDK shares. Weiss Ratings cut Sandisk from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Sandisk in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 price target on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,580.67.

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Sandisk Price Performance

Sandisk stock opened at $1,991.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $294.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 4.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,342.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $778.73. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $2,167.33.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Sandisk

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Insider Activity at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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