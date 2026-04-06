Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK Shares Purchased by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,567 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $782,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 196,716 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,706,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,271 shares of the company's stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 135,281 shares of the company's stock worth $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Zachary sold 121,573 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $14,485,422.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 68,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,211,341.40. This represents a 63.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 37,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total transaction of $4,556,870.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 160,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,368,240.08. This trade represents a 19.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 320,176 shares of company stock worth $38,281,735 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $120.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $125.14. The business's fifty day moving average price is $117.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.39. The company has a market capitalization of $298.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 28.08%.The company had revenue of $16.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.'s payout ratio is 46.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $127.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

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