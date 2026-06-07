Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,410 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 4.4% of Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at $79,397,884.68. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 360 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total value of $326,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $480,180. This represents a 40.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $904.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $416.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.26 and a 52-week high of $946.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $831.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $714.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The firm's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,103.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $933.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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