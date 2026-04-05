Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 0.9% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $139.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $145.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.Gilead Sciences's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences's previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is 48.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,620. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $432,690.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 131,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,006,485.17. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,280 shares of company stock valued at $42,820,550. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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