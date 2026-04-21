Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 9,633 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,296 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 62,261 shares of the company's stock worth $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 624 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,621 shares of the company's stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts: Sign Up

Dollar General Stock Down 0.2%

DG opened at $126.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company's 50-day moving average is $135.03 and its 200 day moving average is $126.83. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.25 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $146.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dollar General, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dollar General wasn't on the list.

While Dollar General currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here