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Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Charles Schwab logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Merit Financial Group increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation by 19.4% in Q4, buying 11,252 shares to hold 69,112 shares valued at about $6.905 million.
  • Insider selling has been heavy — Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 67,514 shares (~$7.04M) and insiders sold a total of 470,748 shares (~$48.1M) over the last quarter, with corporate insiders now owning 6.30% of the company.
  • Schwab posted a Q1 beat (adjusted EPS $1.43 and record revenue) but set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $5.70–$5.80 below Street estimates amid NII and cash‑sweep risks, while announcing spot crypto trading, client‑facing AI rollout and a raised quarterly dividend of $0.32.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,112 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 67,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $7,038,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 529,346 shares in the company, valued at $55,184,320.50. This represents a 11.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,739,228. The trade was a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 470,748 shares of company stock worth $48,095,857 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Key Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Barclays dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $92.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.37. The stock has a market cap of $160.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.76 and a 52-week high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 37.99%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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