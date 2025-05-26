Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is HWG Holdings LP's 10th Largest Position

HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,490 shares of the social networking company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 3.5% of HWG Holdings LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. HWG Holdings LP's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $921,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,526,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infinitum Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $2,342,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $752.00 to $664.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $683.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $740.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $701.05.

In other news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.71, for a total value of $13,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at $209,199,589.06. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $4,532,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $46,181,574.40. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,549 shares of company stock worth $48,993,741. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company's stock.

Shares of META opened at $627.06 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $574.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $609.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.65 and a 1-year high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

