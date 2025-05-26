Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,499 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 3,377 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.'s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,836,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 26,312 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 12,415 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $701.05.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $627.06 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $574.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $609.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $740.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.69, for a total transaction of $199,626.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,265,707.52. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total transaction of $14,296,645.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $753,393.55. The trade was a 94.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,549 shares of company stock valued at $48,993,741. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

