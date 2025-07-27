Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 7,814 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,933 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $121.44 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $117.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $218.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Walt Disney from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.13.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

