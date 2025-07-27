Metis Global Partners LLC Has $44.06 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,348 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.2% of Metis Global Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Metis Global Partners LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $44,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "reduce" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $1,135.00 price target (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,012.56.

NYSE:LLY opened at $811.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $769.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $771.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $800.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

