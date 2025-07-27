Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 5,157 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,453 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 18,688.5% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 19,436 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 844,711 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,727 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $133.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

