Metropolis Capital Ltd Sells 83,983 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Metropolis Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299,788 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 83,983 shares during the period. Crown makes up approximately 4.3% of Metropolis Capital Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned approximately 1.13% of Crown worth $133,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,736 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $436,078,000 after purchasing an additional 93,045 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 36.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $333,197,000 after purchasing an additional 933,938 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 5.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,979,842 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $287,823,000 after purchasing an additional 149,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Crown by 58.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,276 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $280,855,000 after buying an additional 1,007,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Crown by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,493,570 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $240,854,000 after buying an additional 943,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research set a $115.00 target price on Crown in a report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $126.00 price target on Crown and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $125.13.

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Crown Price Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $102.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.98 and a 12 month high of $116.62. The company's 50-day moving average price is $107.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.71.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. Crown had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Crown's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Crown's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Crown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $3,413,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,108,369.60. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $830,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 474,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,539,033.12. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,030,988. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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