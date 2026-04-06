Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Invests $2.66 Million in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,065 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 255 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company's stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company's stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HOOD. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $117.58.

Get Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $68.90 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $153.86. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average of $109.72.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $630,262.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,614.84. This trade represents a 39.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $754,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 452,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,185,571.01. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,404 shares of company stock worth $6,869,400. 14.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Robinhood Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robinhood Markets wasn't on the list.

While Robinhood Markets currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here