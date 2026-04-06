Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Invests $2.66 Million in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,065 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 255 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company's stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company's stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on HOOD. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $117.58.
Get Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets Price Performance
NASDAQ HOOD opened at $68.90 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $153.86. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average of $109.72.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets
Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Banking deposits top $1.5B, showing early success of Robinhood Banking and stronger customer “stickiness” that can diversify revenues away from trading fees — a potentially stabilizing, long‑term positive for HOOD’s valuation. Robinhood Banking Deposits Grow As Trading Heavy Model Faces New Test
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst note (Seeking Alpha) suggests a technical/valuation rebound may be forming after prior weakness, which could attract buyers if trading metrics and crypto sentiment stabilize. Robinhood: A New Bull Cycle Is Forming (Rating Upgrade)
- Neutral Sentiment: Needham trimmed its price target from $100 to $90 but kept a buy rating — a modest recalibration that tempers upside expectations without changing a constructive stance. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: Profile pieces on CEO Vlad Tenev and product roadmap highlight management focus on building “meaningful” products (banking, crypto, prediction markets) — supportive narrative but longer‑dated for near‑term share moves. Vlad Tenev profile
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Morgan Stanley/E*TRADE may lead SpaceX retail allocation raise questions about Robinhood's role in high‑profile IPO access — a potential missed revenue/PR opportunity but not yet decisive. A Look At Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Valuation After SpaceX IPO Allocation Concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Wave of analyst downgrades and lower trading volumes are pressuring sentiment — continuing crypto drawdowns (Bitcoin weakness) are directly reducing crypto‑linked trading revenue and weighing on HOOD’s near‑term topline. Robinhood Stock Faces Wave Of Analyst Downgrades
- Negative Sentiment: Crypto sell‑off headlines (Bitcoin down, broader crypto momentum fading) have triggered pullbacks in crypto‑exposed brokers, including Robinhood, which amplifies short‑term downside risk until crypto stabilizes. Bitcoin tumbles, crypto momentum fades
- Neutral Sentiment: Robinhood filed suit against Washington state after a crackdown related to Kalshi/prediction markets — litigation is a double‑edged catalyst: it seeks to protect product expansion but introduces legal uncertainty and potential costs. Robinhood sues Washington after state crackdown on Kalshi prediction markets
- Positive Sentiment: Related federal action: the U.S. government sued several states to block state regulation of prediction markets, which could strengthen the legal/operating environment for Kalshi‑style products if federal preemption holds. That outcome would be supportive for Robinhood’s product expansion. US sues Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois to stop regulation of prediction markets
Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets
In related news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $630,262.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,614.84. This trade represents a 39.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $754,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 452,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,185,571.01. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,404 shares of company stock worth $6,869,400. 14.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
(Free Report
)
Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.
Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.
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