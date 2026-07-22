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Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Position Trimmed by First Trust Advisors LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Micron Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • First Trust Advisors LP cut its Micron Technology stake by 17.4% in the first quarter, selling 239,083 shares and ending with 1,137,009 shares valued at about $384.1 million.
  • Micron’s stock has been boosted by a rebound in memory-chip names and optimism that AI-driven demand will keep memory prices and data-center demand strong, with several analysts raising price targets and maintaining bullish ratings.
  • The company posted strong quarterly results, including EPS of $25.11 and revenue of $41.46 billion, both well above estimates, while also declaring a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share.
  • Interested in Micron Technology? Here are five stocks we like better.

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,137,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 239,083 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Micron Technology worth $384,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Essex Bank raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Trading Up 12.2%

Micron Technology stock opened at $970.82 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,255.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 2.14. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $954.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $610.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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