Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Acquired by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 25,043 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 2.0% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $28,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after buying an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $15,061,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $6,433,456,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Micron Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,679,771,000 after acquiring an additional 794,289 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,654,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,040,858,000 after purchasing an additional 194,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $979.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $923.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $580.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. This trade represents a 31.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total value of $32,761,375.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 355,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,140,232.16. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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