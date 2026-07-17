Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 386.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 296,850 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $126,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,316,000. PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $61,306,000. Finally, Dara Capital US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,926,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron’s AI memory demand remains strong, with analysts calling the company a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure cycle and a proxy for continued AI spending.

Micron’s AI memory demand remains strong, with analysts calling the company a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure cycle and a proxy for continued AI spending. Positive Sentiment: The company signed long-term automotive supply agreements with Qualcomm, Harman and other major suppliers, improving visibility and expanding its memory business into AI-enabled vehicles. Reuters: Micron signs deals with Qualcomm, others for AI-powered automobile chip components

The company signed long-term automotive supply agreements with Qualcomm, Harman and other major suppliers, improving visibility and expanding its memory business into AI-enabled vehicles. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings commentary says Micron delivered standout quarterly results, reinforcing the company’s momentum and supporting bullish analyst sentiment.

Recent earnings commentary says Micron delivered standout quarterly results, reinforcing the company’s momentum and supporting bullish analyst sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain divided on how much upside is left, with some arguing the stock is still attractive relative to a range of earnings scenarios while others warn the move has become volatile.

Analysts remain divided on how much upside is left, with some arguing the stock is still attractive relative to a range of earnings scenarios while others warn the move has become volatile. Negative Sentiment: Micron is falling with the broader chip sector as investors worry about an AI trade pullback and locking in gains after a sharp run-up.

Micron is falling with the broader chip sector as investors worry about an AI trade pullback and locking in gains after a sharp run-up. Negative Sentiment: Rising concern over Chinese memory competition, especially CXMT’s planned large IPO, is pressuring sentiment around pricing and future market share.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $853.20 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $947.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $598.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,255.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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