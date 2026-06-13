Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,235,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 134,563 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 0.7% of Korea Investment CORP's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.11% of Micron Technology worth $352,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of MU stock opened at $981.61 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $677.58 and its 200-day moving average is $463.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,089.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,728,524.32. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $737.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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