Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd.

Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.0% of Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 411.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $606,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,535 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Micron Technology by 1,340.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $805,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,169 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,424,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $983.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $938.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $589.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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