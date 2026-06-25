Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $31,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Micron Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,196,427,000 after buying an additional 1,188,296 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,316,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $41.46 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $25.11, both far above Wall Street estimates, showing that AI-related memory demand is still accelerating. Article Title

Micron reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $41.46 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $25.11, both far above Wall Street estimates, showing that AI-related memory demand is still accelerating. Positive Sentiment: The company issued stronger-than-expected Q4 guidance, with revenue and EPS forecasts well above consensus, signaling that the growth trajectory may continue into the next quarter. Article Title

The company issued stronger-than-expected Q4 guidance, with revenue and EPS forecasts well above consensus, signaling that the growth trajectory may continue into the next quarter. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted Micron’s record margins and “blowout” results, with bullish commentary saying the AI trade is still alive and that pricing power is improving as memory shortages persist. Article Title

Several reports highlighted Micron’s record margins and “blowout” results, with bullish commentary saying the AI trade is still alive and that pricing power is improving as memory shortages persist. Positive Sentiment: Analysts responded with higher price targets and upgrades, reinforcing confidence that Micron’s AI-driven earnings power may justify a richer valuation. Article Title

Analysts responded with higher price targets and upgrades, reinforcing confidence that Micron’s AI-driven earnings power may justify a richer valuation. Neutral Sentiment: The stock had been volatile ahead of earnings because of a broader tech sell-off and concerns that AI spending was getting overheated, so expectations were very high going into the report. Article Title

The stock had been volatile ahead of earnings because of a broader tech sell-off and concerns that AI spending was getting overheated, so expectations were very high going into the report. Neutral Sentiment: Micron’s elevated capital spending plans and some analyst warnings suggest investors may still watch closely for signs that the memory boom cools or margins normalize later on. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,100.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,084.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $1,037.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $788.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,213.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $20.98 by $4.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 60.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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