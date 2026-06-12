Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 14,108 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 0.6% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $97,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $606,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,023,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $505,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,773 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,064.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $218,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,433 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Micron Technology from $700.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $737.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Up 11.7%

Micron Technology stock opened at $995.87 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,089.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $665.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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